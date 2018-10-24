$1.537 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold in South Carolina

The Winning Numbers Were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – South Carolina’s lottery director says they hope to reveal the identify of the store that sold the winning ticket by mid-day Wednesday.

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” South Carolina Education Lottery Director William Hogan Brown says the store could be identified around the noon hour. That should give them time to get security in place, since attention should be red-hot.

Asked whether the name of the winner would ever come to light, Brown said “Perhaps not.” South Carolina law allows winners to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions officials say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. That flimsy piece of paper is now worth $1.537 billion, just shy of a world-record.