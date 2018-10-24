Disc Golf Course Opens at Enger Park

18 hole course follows the same path of the Enger Park Golf Course's back 9

DULUTH, Minn. – A new disc golf course is now open at Enger Park Golf Course.

There are now eighteen disc golf holes spread across the back nine at Enger Park.

The course will allow disc golfers and ball golfers to occupy the same links at the same time, something not seen at very many public courses.

Disc players are very excited to play at the new course.

“This kind of course brings into play what is highly desirable in the disc golf world which is long bombs, as you can see here we have a basket back there about four hundred feet. Most of the holes here are between four hundred and six hundred feet,” said Charlie DeVille, a board member with the Lake Superior Disc Golf Community.

It costs ten dollars to play an eighteen hole round of disc golf at Enger Park.

The course will be open all winter.