5-Week-Old Duluth Infant’s Death Ruled a Homicide

August Homicide Investigation Was Discovered After FOX 21 Contacted Medical Examiner

DULUTH, Minn. – A five-week-old Duluth infant’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to a report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner after FOX 21 requested information about the death.

The report, which was later sent to local media in Duluth, states the baby, Jamal Trey Chaterlays-Simpson, died from craniocerebral (head) trauma on Aug. 10 at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

The child’s injuries were sustained in Duluth, but the baby later died at the hospital in Minneapolis.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the Duluth Police Department is leading the investigation. We reached out to department officials Wednesday evening for comment on our findings. The department’s spokeswoman, Ingrid Hornibroook, said “Given this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to provide a statement at this time.”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.