Get Spooky with a Squid at the Aquarium!

Scarium at the Aqaurium is happening in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth is giving ‘sleeping with the fishes’ a whole new meaning!

Scarium at the Aquarium will be taking place from 10 to three Oct. 28 at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The Halloween fun–filled event is the aquarium’s most popular event of the year featuring costume contests, trick or treating, and learning enrichment activities with the animals, like the opportunity to feed pumpkins to otters!

“It’s pretty cool because it’s seeing the aquarium in a different light, so you’re not just coming and having these really amazing learning opportunities, but now you get to add this other level of the games and getting to play around and see everyone else dressed up in their costumes,” said event coordinator for the aquarium Danielle Tikalsky.

The aquarium will have their sensory room available for anyone who may need a break from the day’s activities.

Costumed children under 12 are free with a paid adult.