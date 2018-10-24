Greyhounds Looking to Focus on Themselves Instead of Opponent

The Duluth East boys soccer team will kick off their journey in the state tournament on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys soccer team are going into the Class AA state tournament as the #1 overall seed.

Their first opponent will be Centennial. But instead of focusing on the Cougars, the Greyhounds will just stick to what got them to this point.

“You don’t want to look to deep into them. You want to know what they’re about and get a little on them. But we really need to focus on ourselves and play the best game we can play and then do some little things,” midfielder Seth Hoffman said.

“I know they have one pretty good player. Other than that, I don’t really see much. I think our team is definitely way better than them. I really think we’ll be ready to take them on,” said forward Will Francis.

“The whole year has been more about making teams adjust to us. I think going in that way it has worked for us. We’re fast. We’re strong. We’re very healthy. We’ll be ready. The guys are in good spirits. We’ve had some good practices this week. We’re ready to go,” head coach Corey Bachand said.

Start time for Thursday’s match will be 7:30 p.m. at Chisago Lakes High School.