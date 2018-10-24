Hibbing man Sentenced for the Death of 11 Month old Nephew

He Will Spend Five Years in Prison

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hibbing man found guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the death of his 11-month-old nephew was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 26, left the infant boy home alone to buy controlled substances when a fire started in the house while he was gone.

The child was found to have soot in his esophagus, stomach, and airways, according to an examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bonacci-Koski was also convicted of theft of a motor vehicle and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.