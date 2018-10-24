Hiking and Halloween Fun This Weekend at Hartley Nature Center

The Annual Hartley Nature Center Howl-O-Ween is Happening Saturday, October 27 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Rain or shine, the annual Howl-O-Ween event is returning to Hartley Nature Center on the morning of Saturday, October 27.

This year’s event will unveil an all new outdoor format.

Organizers invite the public to come dressed in costume and enjoy exploring trails near the nature center.

You’re encouraged to dress warm and be ready to take part in the fun whether the sun is shining or rain showers are falling.

There will be games, a critter trail, and of course treats.

Howl-O-Ween is intended for children ages birth to eight years old, with an adult.

The event is FREE for Hartley Nature Center members ($15 for non-member households).

This year there is one open-house style session from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by calling the nature center at 218-724-6735. Make sure to register early, as the event is expected to fill up.

