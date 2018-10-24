Hunters Boys Soccer Will Be Tested in First Round of State Tournament

Duluth Denfeld will take on top-seeded Blake School in a rematch of the 2016 Class A quarterfinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a one-year absence, the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team are back in the Class A state tournament.

And right out the gate, the Hunters will have a tall task in trying to take down the top-seeded Blake School. Despite all the high level competition, there could be a mental relief if Denfeld is able to dismantle the top team in the opening round.

“I think every game is going to be pretty hard. But definitely if we take down them, we’ll have a lot of momentum going,” said Jon Faynik

“Hopefully we can play through our top players. Hopefully, Jon [Faynik] will step up and have another big game. We’ve been solid all year,” sophomore Keegan Chastey said.

“It’s never smooth sailing, no matter who you face down there. Everybody is gunning for it. Everybody wants the same thing. It’s the top eight seeds in the state. I think we got a chance honestly. Blake is obviously a good team, but I think our boys are ready,” head coach Scott Anderson said.

Wednesday night’s match will start at 7:30 pm from Chisago Lakes High School.