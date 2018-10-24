MN Prep Football Playoff Highlights and Scores from 10/23/18
Duluth Denfeld, Cromwell-Wright and Carlton move on with big home wins.
9-MAN SECTION 5
McGregor 20 Cromwell-Wright 63
Hill City/Northland 14 Carlton 28
9-MAN SECTION 7
Bigfork 0 Mountain Iron-Buhl 68
Ely 28 Littlefork-Big Falls 30
SECTION 7AA
Mesabi East 28 Barnum 18
Eveleth-Gilbert 8 Royalton 56
SECTION 7AAA
Proctor 21 International Falls 0
Esko 25 Virginia 0
SECTION 7AAAA
Hibbing 8 Duluth Denfeld 39
Grand Rapids 12 North Branch 52
SECTION 7AAAAA
Andover 42 Duluth East 6