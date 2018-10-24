New Loop Trail Opens on Superior Hiking Trail

New Trail Goes up Ely's Peak

DULUTH, Minn.- Hikers now have new uncharted territory to explore on the Superior Hiking Trail.

Mayor Emily Larson hiked the new loop trail with a group yesterday, to install the maps for the route.

Developers say, the trail allows you to see Ely’s Peak in a new way.

“Hikers will be overjoyed with spectacular overlooks,” said Larry Sampson, Trail Renewal Consultant. “There are 10 rock bluff overlooks on the new section of this trail. You’re actually looking down at Ely’s Peak on 2 or 3 of them.”

The city and volunteers put in a combined 650 hours of work to make this third loop trail possible.