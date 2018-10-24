‘Petal it Forward’ Movement Spreads Smiles Through Random Acts of Kindness

Engwalls and Essentia Health 'Petaled it Forward' alongside 450 other florists in the nation.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Creating smiles for no reason at all…that’s what Engwalls and 450 other florists across the nation had in mind Wednesday morning as they participated in the ‘Petal it Forward’ movement.

The movement called for each person to keep a bouquet and give a bouquet to someone else for no reason other than spreading a random act of kindness.

This was Engwalls’ third year participating in the ‘Petal it Forward’ movement. The company gave out approximately 800 bouquets at Essentia Health in Superior Wednesday.

“We’re trying to show people the value of flowers on both the giving and the receiving of flowers and flowers help to create those smiles. It’s putting all those thoughts together, that random act of kindness with flowers,” said Engwalls’ florist Rod Saline.

Engwalls said that people love the idea of giving away flowers for free. They have a tremendous response to the event every year.

The company gave out all 800 bouquets in less than an hour.