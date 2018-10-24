Prep Volleyball: Playoff Action Continues in Section 7A, 7AA
Section 7A had second round action, while Section 7AA began the tournament tonight.
SECTION 7A – ROUND TWO
Barnum 0 Carlton 3
Wrenshall 2 Floodwood 3
South Ridge 1 Cromwell-Wright 3
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0 North Woods 3
Bigfork 0 Cherry 3
Mesabi East 1 Ely 3
SECTION 7AA – ROUND ONE
Mora 0 North Branch 3
Cloquet 2 Esko 3
Aitkin 1 Duluth Marshall 3
Pine City 0 Duluth Denfeld 3
International Falls 0 Greenway 3
Eveleth-Gilbert 0 Proctor 3
Hibbing 1 Hermantown 3
Two Harbors 0 Virginia 3
SECTION 7AAA – ROUND ONE
Duluth East 0 Andover 3