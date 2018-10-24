Spartan Wellness Center Opens at Superior High School

The center will be open to students and athletes as part of their curriculum.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new weight room is now open at Superior High School.

It’s one of many projects made possible after a district wide $92 million referendum passed in 2016.

The Essentia Spartan Wellness Center has brand new weights for students to channel their inner Spartan.

The space was once three classrooms before it became the Wellness Center. It will be open to students and athletes as part of their curriculum typically between 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Students in special education classes will also have the opportunity to use the weight room.

“We want all of our students to come through this space, so they can get familiar with what a workout station is, a fitness center,” said Activities Director Ray Kosey. “So, when they graduate from superior high school they hopefully will have some lifelong healthy habits that they can continue beyond life at Superior High School.”

Essentia Health has provided training services to the district for more than 20 years and school staff say the partnership was naturally a good fit.