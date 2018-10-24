Street Light Stolen in Proctor

Light was stacked on ground in a construction site

PROCTOR, Minn. – A street light has been stolen in Proctor.

The light went missing sometime between September 27th and 28th.

It was stacked on the ground with other lights at a construction site before it was set to be installed along sixth street in Proctor.

Police tell us they aren’t sure why someone would take the light but that it likely has to do with its aluminum wiring.

“A lot of times that’s what happens at construction sites,” said Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis. “They’re stealing things to support their habits and chopping it up and maybe scrapping it but we’re hoping that we can find the light so it can continue with projects in the city.”

Police say a spool of copper wire was also taken from the site.

They remind people who live near construction sites to keep their eyes peeled and to notify law enforcement if they see suspicious activity.