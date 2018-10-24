Superior Animal Hospital to Host Open House Saturday

Calling all Costumed Canines and Cats! Superior Animal Hospital is Hosting a Halloween Open House Saturday, October 27

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Calling all canines and cats who enjoy dressing up!

Superior Animal Hospital is set to host their Halloween Open House on Saturday, October 27 to celebrate the fall season with games, live surgeries, teddy bear surgeries, face painting, cooking decorating and much more.

Photos will be encouraged as costumed animals enjoy the day of fun family-friendly activities.

Superior Animal Hospital Open House offers clients and non-clients alike the opportunity to go behind the scenes.

“We want everyone to meet our friendly, passionate staff, explore beyond the exam room, and enjoy delicious treats throughout the day,” says Dr. Bob, Superior Animal Hospital owner. “Taking the stress and unfamiliarity out of visiting a veterinary facility is important to us.”

Any local pet owners looking for fun activities, a place to show off their pet and children’s costumes and an opportunity to win prizes, are invited to stop by.

“Our relationships with pet owners span many years and often multiple generations,” reflects Jenna Harting, Superior Animal Hospital manager. “Creating opportunities like this to engage with pet owners in a fun and educational manner is our goal.”

The event runs from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on October 27 and has no cost. It will take place at 36 East 2nd Street in Superior.

For any questions, call 715-392-6211.

