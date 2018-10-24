Update: Suspicious Packages also sent to Eric Holder and Rep. Maxine Waters

The Investigation is Still Ongoing

WASHINGTON (AP) – A device intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder is among those intercepted in recent days.

That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation.

One of the people says the device was sent to the wrong address. It was then sent back to what was listed as the return address, an office of Florida Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz.

The person said the device was believed to be similar to those sent to other officials, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Maxine Waters says her Washington office was also the target of a suspicious package.

The California Democrat says in a statement that U.S. Capitol Police informed her about the package and that it had been referred to the FBI.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspicious package is related to the explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Waters says she appreciates law enforcement officials’ work on the investigation and that she “unequivocally” condemns any act of terror or violence.