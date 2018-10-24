Wednesday October 24, 2018: Morning Forecast October 24, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, Frost, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mild Temps, Northland Weather Forecast, Scattered Showers, Showers Late, Sun ahead of a rainy weekend, sunny, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, warm up FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Monday April 16, 2018: Morning Forecast Sunday August 13, 2017, Morning Forecast Saturday November 4, 2017, Morning Forecast Monday January, 1, 2018: Evening Forecast