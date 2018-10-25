Bulldogs to Visit Notre Dame for National Championship Rematch

These two teams will meet in South Bend in a battle of top-3 ranked teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – About seven months ago, the UMD men’s hockey team won their second ever national championship. On the other bench was Notre Dame, who weren’t too happy about the loss.

Starting Friday night in South Bend, the top-ranked Fighting Irish will look to avenge that loss against the third-ranked Bulldogs.

“Yeah I think it’s in the back of your mind. Last year, obviously we came out on the better side of it so they come out strong, wanting to get us back for last season,” defenseman Scott Perunovich said.

“I wasn’t there exactly in person but just by hearing from other guys or stories like that, it’s insane the hype behind it,” freshman Tanner Laderoute said.

“I think we’re too pretty similar teams, kind of strong and fast. I think it makes for a really good game. It’s going to be a test for us this weekend,” said forward Justin Richards.

“They’re a little bit younger just like every team. They lost some key players just like every team. But their goaltender is back. They have a real good mobile “D” corp. They lost some heavyweights back there as far as defenders. But you look at what [Bobby] Nardella is doing. He’s leading the country with Scotty [Perunovich] in scoring. Their forward group is pretty good. The last thing on my mind is about what we did last year against them. Maybe it’s on their mind, but it’s certainly not on my mind,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

Game one on Friday night will be at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s puck drop will be at 4 p.m.