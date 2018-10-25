Court Hearing for Stauber Emails set for Friday

The Hearing Will Take Place at 10:30 Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Louis County Judge will hear arguments Friday morning in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota DFL against St. Louis County demanding the release of emails between Stauber and the NRCC.

The suit alleges Stauber violated county policy by emailing the National Republican Congressional Committee using his government email address.

The Department of Administration has since ruled the emails are public data and the County improperly acted by refusing to release them.

“The lack of transparency surrounding Pete Stauber’s use of public resources should trouble every voter,” said DFL Chair Ken Martin. “Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable when it comes to restoring faith in our elected officials, and right now, Pete Stauber is falling short. If there’s nothing to hide, Pete should stop his obstruction and show us.”

The hearing will take place at the St. Louis County District Court at 10:30 a.m. Friday.