Duluth Police Chief Clarifies Release Of Autopsy Report In Infant’s Homicide

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21 learned Thursday why an infant’s homicide investigation in Duluth was not made public until a request for an autopsy report was done by our station Wednesday.

Police Chief Mike Tusken said there was no lack of transparency, but more of a breakdown in communication between his investigators and when the autopsy was finally completed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The baby’s death happened at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis Aug. 10, according to the medical examiner.

A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s Office tells us they handle 7,000 cases a year and the autopsy report for the infant was just recently completed which was soon to be given to Duluth police.

But because FOX 21 requested the completed autopsy information before that happened, investigators had not alerted local media about the case.

The official cause of death was determined as head trauma.

The infant’s father, Jedda Simpson, spoke exclusively to FOX 21’s Nikki Davidson Wednesday night and denied involvement in the death.

“He was very beautiful, the most beautiful kid. He’s never been so happy to see him come out — witness my son born. Happy to be with him for the last bit he was alive,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he’s been bullied about his deceased son, and that’s why he snapped and assaulted another student at Duluth East High School last week — an assault seen in this video that recently went viral.

And now, the assault case has been turned over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The homicide case is an open investigation with the Duluth Police Department.

Previous stories:

East H.S. Student In Assault Speaks Out; Son’s Death Ruled Homicide In Separate Case

Mother Of Victim In East H.S. Assault Calls For Louder Voices Against Bullies