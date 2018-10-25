East H.S. Student In Assault Speaks Out; Son’s Death Ruled Homicide In Separate Case

5-week-old Infant Dead After Head Trauma

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth East High School student involved in assault caught on camera is speaking to FOX 21 about the attack, while details of his infant son’s homicide have emerged.

Jedda Simpson, 17, wanted to share his side of the story after he says he’s gotten death threats and been the target of bullying on social media. Simpson is the student shown in the video violently beating another student October 15.

Simpson says he has been the victim of bullying for several months, after the death of his 5-week old son, Jamal, August 10th.

“I would give anything for my son, I prayed every day I would switch places with my son,” said Simpson. “That he’d be okay, and he didn’t end up okay.”

After FOX 21’s Nikki Davidson requested information, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the infant had died Aug. 10 from head trauma. They listed his cause of death as homicide.

Simpson says he had nothing to do with his son’s death, and while dealing with his grief he’s been targeted by rumors and bullying from kids at school.

“They’re saying that I hurt my child,” said Simpson. “All hurtful things about how I beat my child. Hurt my kid. How I killed him and that hurts the most because I loved my kids. I didn’t have nothing else. I want nothing else. It’s hard because I have to deal with that every day and people are making fun of me, telling me I hurt my son.”

Jedda says he reported this bullying to the school and nothing was done, leading to the violence that was captured on video.

“I wasn’t going to let him talk about that, it’s not right for anybody to do that,” said Simpson. I’m not sorry. I’m not gonna say that. But I’m sorry I reacted that way, I’m not sorry though. No one has the right to talk about my son like that.”

Simpson claims the school hasn’t shared all of the facts behind the video, leaving him to be the target of hate on social media, and blames them for the violence happening in the first place.

“If the school or people in general wanted to take action or thought about stuff, this would have never happened,” said Simpson.

We did reach out to the Duluth School District Tuesday about this case, in a statement they said “Our policies and procedures indicate that aggressors are suspended while an incident is investigated and possible further disciplinary actions are determined. The police department conducts its own investigation, which may result in criminal charges.”

Duluth police said in a statement Wednesday “Given this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to provide a statement at this time.”

Police have sent over its investigation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Tuesday, the assault victim’s mother spoke to FOX 21 and said her son was the victim of bullying and threats by Simpson.

