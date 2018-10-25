Hawks Football Hosting Red-Hot Vikings in Section Semi-Finals

Hermantown defeated North Branch 16-6 back in Week 2.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the other section 7AAAA semi–final, Hermantown will face off against North Branch.

These two teams met back in Week 2 and it was the Hawks getting the win. But the Vikings closed the regular season on a five-game win streak, so Hermantown will need to play their best to secure a spot in the section finals.

“We’re expecting the same smash–mouth kind of football. They’ve played that the whole year, but they’ve definitely gotten better. They’ve grown as a team. We’ve grown as a team. It’s going to be a heck of a game,” said wide receiver Elliot Peterson.

“They’ve been playing very well lately. It’s going to be a dogfight either way. We got to do what was successful for us last time and make sure our tackles stay in their gaps. We expect a low–scoring game. If we get into a shootout with them, I don’t like that kind of game for us. We want to make sure we play our good defense. We’ve been holding teams to low points and that’s what we’re trying to do again,” head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

The Hawks-Vikings game kicks off Saturday night at 6 p.m.