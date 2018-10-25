Hibbing Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement With District

A Special Meeting to Ratify the Contracts Will be Held on Friday

HIBBING, Minn. – After returning to the bargaining table, the Hibbing United Educators and Hibbing School District have reached a tentative agreement on their 2017-19 and 2019-21 contracts.

On Wednesday, members of the Hibbing United Educators voted to pass the agreements.

“The members of the Hibbing United Educators look forward to the resolution of our contract negotiations with the district, and returning our concentration to our primary role, and the one we love most – helping our students succeed and preparing them for successful lives,” said Susan Nelson, HUE president. “Our negotiations team has worked hard to advocate for fair and competitive contracts that benefit the teachers, students and communities of the Hibbing School District.”

A special meeting to ratify the contracts will be held by the school board on Friday.