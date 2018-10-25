Lincoln Park Looks to the Future and Celebrates West Duluth

The Lincoln Park Craft District is celebrating its progress and where it's going.

DULUTH, Minn.- Business leaders in the Lincoln Park Craft District celebrated Wednesday morning in honor of the grand opening of Dovetail Café and Marketplace and in looking to the future of the district.

Following a ribbon cutting and presentation by mayor Emily Larson, the Duluth Folk School hosted one of several events taking place during the week helping local businesses with tips to continue growing in the area.

“People have been just amazed and so heartened at the changes. You know, this brings back the memory of how the neighborhood used to be because for a while, it wasn’t as welcoming, it wasn’t as friendly and, you know, this use to be the friendly west end. And we’re coming back to that now,” said director of the Duluth Folk School Bryan French.

Until now the city has focused on growth in the 1900’s block of the West Duluth area, but officials are excited to expand that growth beyond the block in its next steps including the opening of the cidery happening in November.