Lumberjacks Football Look to Take Down High-Flying Hunters

Cloquet knocked off Duluth Denfeld 34-12 at Public Schools Stadium back in Week 2.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The section semi–finals will take place on Saturday. One of the best match–ups will be in Section 7AAAA.

The #1 seed Cloquet will take on fourth-seeded Duluth Denfeld. The Hunters are coming off a big win in the first round against Hibbing. However, these teams last met back in Week 2 and it was the Lumberjacks who blew by the Hunters. A lot has changed since then, but Cloquet is hoping the result will be the same.

“We have to take away their big play–making plays like the belly and the sweeps. Last time we played them, they didn’t have players before. They were out for grades. And now they’re back in so we got to adjust to that,” running back Marcus Pokornowski said.

“I think Denfeld has done a tremendous job this year. They seem to get better each week so we know this is going to be a big challenge for us. That’s fun when you get games like this in the playoffs. We’re very impressed with their team speed and the way they work up front so we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us Saturday,” head coach Tom Lenarz said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. at Bromberg Field.