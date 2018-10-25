Seven Electric Buses Now in Use at DTA

DULUTH, Minn. – Seven new electric buses were recently added to the DTA fleet.

The buses were paid for with a $6.3 million federal grant and more than a million dollars from MnDOT.

State officials plant to use Duluth for testing electric bus technology in Minnesota before they introduce the buses in Rochester and the Twin Cities.

“We’re going to be really interested in what happens here in Duluth to see how much more efficiency we get,” said MnDOT commissioner Charlie Zelle. “It’ll be great for taxpayers. We get a lower cost for maintenance, more efficiency, a smoother ride.”

The buses are not a hundred percent electric. Because of Duluth’s climate, they have auxiliary heaters that run on diesel.