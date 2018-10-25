St. Luke’s Hospital Reminds Everyone to Get Their Mammograms this October

The Breast Center at St. Luke's Hospital uses the latest 3D screening technology.

DULUTH, Minn.- With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctor’s at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth wanted to remind everyone of the importance of regularly scheduled mammograms.

The St. Luke’s Breast Center offers a number of services for patients, the most basic being a screening mammogram which could detect an early onset of breast cancer in women.

The center uses the latest 3D technology for their mammogram testing known as tomosynthesis, which allows radiologists to view a clearer image than traditional 2D testing.

“Breast cancer is most treatable whenever it is found the earliest, and the way to find it the earliest is to get a mammogram,” said Dr. Kerri Harting, Breast Center radiologist.

Doctors say that women over the age of 40 should be tested annually. Although men do not need to be tested annually, it is still imperative for them to seek assistance immediately if they do feel any abnormalities in the chest since they can also get breast cancer.