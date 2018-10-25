State Officials Decide the Future of Transportation for the Twin Ports

Duluth-Superior is considered a central hub of transportation in the state of Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local community leaders, officials with the state and legislative candidates spent the day brainstorming to change the future of transportation in the Twin Ports.

The discussion was held at the Holiday Inn in Duluth and focused heavily on the allocation of funding walking into the 2019 legislative session.

Duluth was the sixth out of seven stops in the state. The city is considered a central hub of transportation in Minnesota.

“Transportation is very critical in this area with the port and airport and all the roadwork that’s going on and all the bridge needs. It’s really critical to make sure that we have funding to take care of all these assets and infrastructure in this part of the state,” said forum executive director Margaret Donahoe.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that one of projects on the forefront of planning involves changing the design of the area known as ‘the can of worms’ in Duluth. The project will take three to four years and is hopeful to start in 2020.

“Infrastructure that’s been around for years and years and years is getting to the point where it needs major upgrades and replacements, so it’s a challenge to find the money enough to do the work that’s required,” said MnDOT district engineer Todd Campbell.

Officials said they appreciated having the discussion with so many legislative candidates because forums like these are the best way to inform the city and its leaders ao close to the election.