Stay in Duluth’s First Ever Hostel Starting in November

The Twin Port's first hostel is aiming for a 'home away from home' experience.

DULUTH, Minn.-Passerybys in the Duluth area will get their chance to stay at the Twin Ports first ever hostel.

The Hostel du Nord will have their grand opening celebration revealing their overnight bunks available for guests looking for a short time stay.

Owner Bob Monahan, who also owns the Red Herring Lounge down the street from the hostel says that he thinks dormitory style bunks will teach people what its like to travel in other parts of the world.

“I wanted to offer Duluth sort of a taste of what a lot of people around the world… A lot of travelers get to experience, which sort of also points out the fact that the hostels are considered a lodging experience,” said Monahan.

Each bunk has a light, a power outlet, a bed and a cabinet to store personal items. Bathrooms and a kitchen are available to be shared among guests.

Those interested in staying at the hostel can book a room online here.