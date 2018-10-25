Thursday October 25, 2018: Morning Forecast October 25, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Cloudy, Dreary, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, rain, Rain for Days, Showers, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Tuesday January 30, 2018: Evening Forecast Friday August 3, 2018: Morning Forecast Saturday April 7, 2018: Morning Forecast Monday May 28, 2018: Evening Forecast