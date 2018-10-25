U.S. Senator Klobuchar Meets with City Officials and Firefighters in Duluth

The DFL Senator backed the newly signed Firefighter Cancer Registry Act.

DULUTH, Minn.-Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Duluth early Wednesday morning to discuss the newly signed Firefighter Cancer Registry Act.

The act focuses on funding research centered on the relationship between career–long exposure to dangerous fumes and the incidence of cancer in firefighters.

The DFL senator addressed the fire staff and recognized Duluth firefighters for their first hand experience with fire–related cancer histories. She thanked the city for their purchase of new high powered washing machines that should help remove some toxins from uniforms.

“We want to collect the data so then we can better figure out what’s going on? Is it a special thing in certain parts of the country that’s making it worse so we can make our firefighters safer? I mean, they’re risking their lives for us, we gotta have their back,” said senator Klobuchar.

Klobuchar recognized the registry to not only fund research, but also invest in healthcare for career and volunteer firefighters, develop better protective gear and train active officials in better preventative techniques.