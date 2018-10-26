Ballot Equipment Tested Today in St. Louis County

We are less than two weeks away from the general election, and that means local election officials are preparing for the big day.

Earlier today, St. Louis County held a voting equipment test, which would reveal any flaws they have in their system.

“We’re very happy everything is running smoothly … we’ve had minimal issues,” said Phil Chapman, the election supervisor for St. Louis County. “We’re pretty pleased with how the election is coming.”

St. Louis County also has new ballot counting machine that deals with mail-in and absentee ballots. County staff told us it’s been wonderful to have considering it runs so fast.