Cloquet man Sentenced to 68 Months in Prison on Drug Charges

He was Sentenced on Friday for Selling Drugs in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet man has been sentenced to 68 months in prison for first-degree sales of methamphetamine and second-degree sales of heroin.

The Cloquet Police Department began a drug sales investigation in March on a male identified as 33-year-old Johnathon Maio.

Officials say they believed Maio to be selling large amounts of meth and heroin in the Cloquet area.

Maio was later arrested for first-degree sales of methamphetamine and second-degree sales of heroin after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence in Cloquet.

He was found guilty of those charges on August 22.