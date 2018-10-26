Community Connect Offering Services to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

The Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes also helped organize this year's event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year community connect helps people experiencing homelessness or poverty.

The Damiano Center in Duluth was a one–stop shop for free resources like flu shots, free id’s, birth certificates and winter gear.

Damiano staff say this can make a big difference for anyone dealing with homelessness.

“It’s pretty incredibly for them to get them all in one place; since transportation, often, can be difficult,” Damiano Center Development Director Katherine Mueller. “So, they’re able to get here and access a lot of different providers all at once.”

Community Connect started in 2006.

