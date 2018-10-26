Decision on Stauber Emails to be Made Early Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Judge Stoney L. Hiljus says he will make a decision regarding the release of emails between Pete Stauber and the NRCC either Monday or Tuesday next week.

The suit alleges Stauber violated county policy by emailing the National Republican Congressoinal Committee using his government email address.

Last week, the Department of Administratoin ruled the emails are public data and the County improperly acted by refusing to release them.