Duluth Pottery Celebrates One Year of Making Art!

Duluth Pottery has its first birthday in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local artist host spot turned one, and they’re no stranger to celebrating the anniversary!

Duluth Pottery in the Lincoln Park Craft District has an art extravaganza Friday evening.

Karin Kraemer, who started the gallery, created over 3000 works of art with the help of just a few other potters in the past year. Many of their pieces are used at local businesses like the Duluth Grill.

“Folks from all over the country and other places have been checking it out and shopping and looking at what’s going on with the revitalization of our neighborhood,” said Kraemer.

Friday’s celebration had live music and displays from different artists in the area. Guests could even get a hand-crafted skull mug to keep with the Halloween spirit.