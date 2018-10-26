Former UMD Coaches’ State Claims Dismissed

A judge has granted UMD's request to dismiss a sexual orientation discrimination lawsuit filed by three former coaches

DULUTH, Minn. – A judge has granted a complete dismissal of all state complaints from former coaches Shannon Miller, Jen Banford, and Anette Wiles against the University of Minnesota Duluth.

In March, Shannon Miller won a separate lawsuit in federal court awarding her more than $3.7 million. The dismissal of the state claims does not impact the federal verdict.

The three coaches filed a state discrimination lawsuit after the federal verdict was reached.

“We are pleased that the judge granted our motion and dismissed all of the claims the plaintiffs filed in state court. With respect to the federal case, at the appropriate time we plan to file post-trial motions seeking to either set aside the verdict or for a new trial, or in the alternative to reduce the amount of the jury’s verdict,” said Tim Pramas, University of Minnesota Senior Associate General Counsel about the decision to dismiss the state charges.

The coaches can choose to appeal the state court’s decision.