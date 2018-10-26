From Fearful to Fear Free, Dr. Marty Becker Visits Northland Vet Hospital

North Shore Veterinary Hospital to Host Free Open House Friday, October 26 from 4 - 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dr. Michael Hargrove, Owner of North Shore Veterinary Hospital in Duluth invites the public to stop by their Open House event from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 26.

Visiting from Colorado, Dr. Marty Becker will also be attending the event, sharing his knowledge and past with creating Fear Free Certification.

Fear Free provides online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, and pet owners.

Recently, Hargrove and his team underwent a massive reconstruction project, working to make their facility Fear Free Certified.

Animals and owners are now welcomed into the facility with calm, relaxing practices that help make for a better overall experience during vet visits.

Dr. Marty Becker, “America’s Veterinarian,” has spent his life working to create better physical and emotional well-being for pets.

This commitment led him to create and launch the Fear FreeSM initiative, an educational certification program to train veterinarians and pet professionals to ease the fear, anxiety, and stress of the pets in their care.

Dr. Becker is the resident veterinarian on The Dr. Oz show and served in that capacity on Good Morning America for 17 years.

He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the American Humane Association.

He is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the Washington State University College of Veterinary medicine, and practices at North Idaho Animal Hospital.

His latest book is, “From Fearful to Fear Free, A Positive Program to Free Your Dog from Anxiety, Fears, and Phobias,” a number one seller on Amazon’s Animal Psychology Science in Zoology.

He is the author of 25 books selling more than 8 million copies, three of which were New York Times’ best sellers.

