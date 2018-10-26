Ghosts and Goblins Take Over Yard in Gary New Duluth

FOX 21 Photojournalist Adam Jagunich Enjoys Spooking Children and Adults Every Year at His Home in Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21 Meteorologist Brittney Merlot takes us on a thrilling tour of Photojournalist Adam Jagunich’s haunted Halloween yard located in Gary New Duluth.

Jagunich spends countless hours preparing for his Halloween display every year, all to make sure children and adults in the Gary New Duluth neighborhood come out on Halloween night to enjoy a spooktacular good time.

Jagunich tells FOX 21, his love for Halloween stems from his childhood.

Whether you’re checking out the huge selection of lights or getting the chills from scary characters hanging from the trees, there’s certainly something for everyone to be spooked by.

Jagunich invites anyone to come check out his display and get courage to ask for treats instead of tricks on Halloween.