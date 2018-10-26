Give the Gift of Warmth at UWS

Cold Weather Clothing Drive Starts Today

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Northland is known for its rough winter, and now people can get some help bundling up, thanks to UWS.

Starting today they are accepting donations of new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves and winter jackets from, and for, anyone on campus or the surrounding community.

“Our primary goal is #1 to meet our students’ needs,” said Senior Diversity Officer Jerel Benton. “#2: Winter gear can be expensive so to alleviate some of the costs. Then with Northlanders purchasing winter gear, they kinda know what kind of winter gear to buy.”

“As I’m from Kentucky, I had to learn how to buy a Northland coat.”

The drive runs until November 2nd, but any and all donations afterwards are welcome.