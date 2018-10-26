Greyhounds Knock Off Cougars, Advance to State Semi-finals

The Duluth East boys soccer team are heading to U.S. Bank Stadium for the second consecutive season.

CHISAGO LAKES, Minn. – Will Francis scored twice as the top-ranked Duluth East boys soccer team knocked off Centennial 4-2 in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Chisago Lakes High School.

Sean Breuninghaus and Michael Reichhoff also score for the Greyhounds, who are heading back to the state semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

Duluth East will face Minnetonka next Wednesday at 12 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.