Hunt for Pumpkins at Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn.-With Halloween less than a week away, Glensheen is getting in on the fun with a very special Halloween–themed tour.

Now through Halloween, 20 pumpkins will be hidden throughout the mansion for kids to find during their tour.

There’s even a fun prize at the end so you can declare your pumpkin hunting mastery.

“It’s a great way to engage kids and families … visiting Glensheen,” said Jane Pederson, marketing manager for Glensheen.

Tours run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. To find out how you can get tickets, visit glensheen.org.