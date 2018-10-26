Local Church Lends Helping Hand to Hurricane Victims

Jesus is Life Ministries Plans Trip to Hurricane Effected Areas

DULUTH, Minn- For the 5th year in a row, one Northland church is stepping up to provide disaster aid and relief.

Jesus is Life World Ministries is now accepting donations of food, water, money, and other supplies.

On November 8th they will go to the Carolinas and Panama City, Florida, to help victims of Hurricane Florence and Michael.

“When I watched it on the news, of the devastation, I was just prompted that we needed to go and help,” said Senior Pastor, Dan Stone. “To let people know that even in devastation there is hope, that God is there to help even in these crises.”

The church has a trailer set up in the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby off of Maple Grove Rd.

They will be there tomorrow until 2pm, then they hope to move to other locations in the area before they leave.