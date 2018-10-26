Local Package Experts Discuss Safety

With package safety at the forefront of many American's minds, Fox 21 stopped at a local package business to find out how they keep the shipping industry safe.

DULUTH, Minn.-With package safety at the forefront of many American’s minds, Fox 21 stopped at a local package business to find out how they keep the shipping industry safe.

Management there said they like to see packages remain open before they are boxed up.

They will also ask you a lot of questions when you come in about your shipment which doesn’t seem to bother customers there.

“Actually they don’t,” said Linda Reeves, manager of Pack and Mail Plus. “They would rather be safe than sorry. If they hear about stuff in the community or within the United States with the news and stuff, it’s nothing to ask those questions of them.”

Pack and Mail management also told us, around the holidays they are extra careful, considering all the strange items people ship out at that time.