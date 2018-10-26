New World War II Exhibit at Bong Center

New Exhibit Opens in Collaboration with CAF

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Northlanders can now get a new look at World War II at the Bong Veterans Historical Center.

In collaboration with the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron, the Bong opened a new exhibit tonight, featuring half of the collection that was previously at the Bong Airport.

The museum says, it allows them to tell new stories from World War II.

“It’s just such a wide range of items,” said Executive Director Hayes Scriven. “Like I said, you’re not going to see this anywhere else. All of these different types of items, each of them are so unique.

“That’s the key part with rotating exhibits. It’s that you can be specific with them and dive really deep into that specific story.”

Guests also got some free beer and wine tasting.

This is the Bong’s first rotating exhibit in almost 6 years, and will run for about a year.