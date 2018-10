One in Custody in Connection With Package Bombs

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says a person has been taken into custody in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

Spokeswoman Sarah Flores says a news conference is scheduled for later Friday. The person’s name was not immediately released.

Officials have located 12 devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The FBI said Friday that a package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, was intercepted in Florida. Another was discovered at a Manhattan postal facility and was addressed to former national intelligence director James Clapper at CNN’s address.

The targets have all been high-profile critics of President Donald Trump.