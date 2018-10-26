Sessions Says Bomb Suspect Appears ‘Partisan’

FBI Director Says too Early to Discuss a Motive

WASHINGTON -Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he doesn’t know why pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and CNN but says a Florida man charged in the case “appears to be a partisan.”

Sessions and other law enforcement officials are declining to speculate on whether the current divided political climate in America and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric emboldened the man. FBI Director Christopher Wray says it’s too early to discuss a motive behind the pipe bombs.

Federal authorities have charged 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc with five crimes including mailing explosives and threatening former U.S. presidents. Sayoc is a registered Republican and ardent Trump supporter who pushed far-right conspiracy theories online.

Some of Sayoc’s social media posts singled out the targets of the bombs.

Trump has called for unity but also has blamed the press for the divisive political climate.