St. Luke’s Northland Pharmacy Adds Medication Drop-Off Box

This Saturday the Public Safety Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and accepting old medication for people to dispose of properly.

DULUTH, Minn. – National Prescription Drug Take Back day is this Saturday and several locations across the Northland are adding medication drop off boxes including Two Harbors and Duluth.

One of the newest drop off boxes is located inside the St. Luke’s Northland Pharmacy.

St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Department, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Hospital are a part of Bridging Health Duluth, a web-based tool for community health information.

Health experts say any medication can be dangerous if it gets in the wrong hands and flushing medication down the toilet can cause damage to the water supply.

You’re just asked to remove any personal information from the medication, after that it’s a no questions asked policy.

“If you don’t need the medication anymore it becomes a liability if it still remains in your medicine cabinet,” said St Louis County Sheriff’s Office Lt Jeff Kazel. “So, providing more options for people to dispose of it properly is key to making it a safer place.”

Every day more than one thousand people across the united states are treated in the emergency room for not using prescription opioids as directed.

