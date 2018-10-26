Wrenshall Vehicle Rollover Leaves Five Injured

Everyone in the Vehicle

WRENSHALL, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, four passengers and the driver of a Ford Explorer were injured when their vehicle went into a ditch on County Road 1 and rolled over.

The accident happened on Thursday around 9:00 p.m.

According to the incident report, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection of County Road 1 and Highway 23.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle went into the ditched and rolled.

The driver, 26-year-old Kimberly Considine, and her four passengers, 27-year-old Jeremy Davis, 22-year-old Rhiannen Schoch, 21-year-old Cassandra Tye, and an infant all suffered minor injuries in the accident.