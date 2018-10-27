47th Annual Ski Swap Happening This Weekend

The ski swap wraps up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s almost ski season and the Duluth-Superior Alpine Club is helping people get a start on getting their gear with their annual ski swap.

People can drop off their old ski and snowboarding gear as well as purchase any new items they may need.

“This is a great event again, a great opportunity for people to find new and used ski equipment and really, we have a lot of local experts here that can help find right size equipment and the right equipment for the skier or the snowboarder,” President of the Duluth-Superior Alpine Club Kent Ogston said.

The ski swap will continue throughout the weekend, Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m. and wrap up on Sunday from 11 to 3 p.m. The event is at Spirit Mountain Lower Grand Ave Chalet.